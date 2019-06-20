Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Finalist ‘The Minutes’ Sets Broadway Debut With ‘August: Osage County’ Director

The Minutes, a 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist by Tracy Letts, will make its Broadway premiere next February, reuniting the playwright with his August: Osage County director Anna D. Shapiro, producers Jeffrey Richards and Steve Traxler announced today.

Shapiro directed the premiere production of The Minutes at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre in 2017. The 90-minute play features a cast of eleven actors.

The producers described the play as a “brisk, scathing new comedy about small-town politics and real-world power. Full of chicanery, back-stabbing, manipulation and perhaps some mistruths, the play refracts the current state of America and our politics through a town meeting in the very small fictional city of Big Cherry.”

Production dates, casting, design team and Broadway venue will be announced later this year.

An actor and playwright, Letts currently is co-starring on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s All My Sons opposite Annette Bening and Benjamin Walker. With the announcement of The Minutes, he’ll have two plays set for Broadway engagements this season: His Linda Vista begins previews Sept. 19 for a limited eight-week engagement at Broadway’s Hayes Theater. Opening night is Oct. 10.