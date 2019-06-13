Cinemax Greenlights & Sets Cast For ‘Trackers’ Thriller Series As International Co-Production With M-Net & ZDF

Cinemax has boarded Trackers, a thriller drama series based on the novel by bestselling South African author Deon Meyer.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

James Alexander, Rolanda Marais and Ed Stoppard are set to star in the series, a co-production between Cinemax, the South Africa’s M-Net and Germany’s ZDF.

Multichoice’s M-Net and ZDF teamed for Trackers in late 2018, with Jyri Kähönen set to direct all episodes and Ivan Strasburg as director of photography. Around that time, the companies started conversations with Cinemax about coming on board as a co-producer.

Trackers interweaves three story strands into a sophisticated action-packed thriller that covers the length and breadth of South Africa, explosively colliding in Cape Town in a violent conspiracy involving organized crime, smuggled diamonds, state security, Black Rhinos, the CIA and an international terrorist plot.

Alexander plays Lemmer, a man who is seeking revenge while rebuilding his life in a small town after his career was destroyed in an earlier Presidential Bureau of Intelligence operation (PBI). Riding shotgun to bring two endangered Black Rhino across the border from Zim, Lemmer is ambushed, his pistol is used to kill one of his team and then stolen—propelling him on a quest to find the thief, get his gun back and avenge a death.

Marais is Milla Strachan, a Cape Town housewife who has finally gathered the courage to walk out of her emotionally abusive home. She finds herself a new apartment and a job as a low-level data analyst for the Presidential Bureau of Intelligence (the PBI). Milla is our unlikely heroine whose new life and new love puts her at the center of an explosive conspiracy and perilously close to committing an act of treason from which there is no coming back.

Stoppard is Lukas Becker, an international man of mystery and alleged CIA operative who enters the PBI’s radar when Milla finds a major lead in her research. Milla impulsively goes rogue undercover and soon finds herself entangled in a passionate sexual tryst with Bekker. The chemistry is off the charts, but is he really who he appears to be…?

Trackers is produced by Three River Fiction and Scene 23 with Scribe Studios as a Cinemax/M-Net/ZDF co-Production. Filming has begun in South Africa.

“Cinemax is delighted to partner with M-Net and ZDF in bringing Deon Meyer’s unforgettable characters and storytelling—all so richly rooted in the people and spectacular geography of South Africa—to screens around the world,” said Len Amato, President, HBO Films, Miniseries, and Cinemax.

Trackers, which was originally shepherded by former Cinemax programming president Kary Antholis, is part of the network’s programming strategy for action, pulpy, straight-to-series dramas done in a cost-effective way, primarily as international co-productions.