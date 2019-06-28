Universal/Working Title’s Yesterday made $1.25M last night from 7PM shows at 2,200 theaters. The print count for the Beatles inspired music romance grows to 2,603. Pre-weekend projections have the Danny Boyle-directed film between $10M-$14M. We heard late last night that Fandango is seeing brisk sales for the movie.

New Line

Yesterday, together with New Line’s Annabelle Comes Home, which earned $3.6M yesterday (-49%) in 2nd place, are trying to get some steam as the second and third choices at the Independence Day week box office before Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home comes in and grabs everyone’s money. Annabelle Comes Home is up to $10.8M in its first two days and it’s pacing 22% behind Blumhouse/Universal’s The First Purge which launched a year ago. That film made $31.2M over five days, and Annabelle 3 will make less, between $23M-$25M.

Related Story 'Yesterday' Sings $1.25M On Thursday Night, 'Annabelle 3' Rises To $10.8M

Disney’s Toy Story 4 was No. 1 yesterday with $11.5M, -4% from Wednesday for a first week total of $179M, 7% ahead of Toy Story 3 (which ended its run at $415M) and 16% behind the first week of Finding Dory (which finaled at $486.3M domestic). Industry estimates figure between $50M-$60M this weekend for the Pixar title.

Yesterday is a different type of romance/musical to peg a comparison on. Yesterday‘s previews are just under the $1.37M earned by British romance pic Me Before You, (which didn’t have any music, but starred Emilia Clarke). That pic saw a $7.8M first Friday (previews repped 18%) and an opening weekend of $18.7M.

Disney’s Aladdin was third yesterday with $1.8M, +3% from Wednesday for a five week running total of $296.5M. The Guy Ritchie-directed pic is definitely clicking past $300M stateside today.

Illumination/Universal’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 grossed $1.4M in fourth place, +4% from Wednesday for a three week tally of $124.1M.

Sony’s Men in Black: International saw an estimated $1.22M in 5th for a two week total of $58.4M.