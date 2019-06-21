‘Total Bellas’ Renewed For Season 5 By E!

E! has picked up a fifth season of its hit series Total Bellas. The network has ordered ten hour-long episodes of the docuseries, which follows the lives of WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, for premiere in early 2020.

Season four of Total Bellas featured Nikki exploring life as a newly single woman, Nikki and Brie expanding their brands, Brie and husband WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan juggling work and parenthood, and the Superstar twins’ return to the ring leading up to WWE’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution.

“Nikki and Brie have never shied away from revealing every aspect of their lives to our viewers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E! “They’re strong women who are incredibly relatable and connect deeply with our audience.”

The fourth season of Total Bellas ranked as a Top 3 program for E!, with an average of 783K total viewers. Sunday night premieres of the series consistently ranked among the Top 10 programs in Primetime across ad-supported cable networks among W18-34, according to Nielsen and E!. The docuseries also is strong on social, averaging 151,000 total interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter each Sunday night. The series also averaged 3MM engagements across all social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube) each week.

Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serving as Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers.