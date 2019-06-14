Toronto Raptors Dethrone The Golden State Warriors, First Non-US Team To Take NBA Title

The Toronto Raptors made history tonight, beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 to become the first National Basketball Assn. team based outside the USA to win the league championship.
The Raptors were led by guard Fred VanVleet, who came up big in the fourth quarter with 12 points. The North had balanced scoring, with four players scoring 20 or more points. Andre Inguodala led the Warriors with 22 points.
The game marked the final appearance at Oracle Arena for the Warriors, who head to a posh new arena in downtown San Francisco next year. It also may mark the end of the team’s NBA dynasty, as several key players are free agents. The Warriors won titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 with the same basic core, but they were denied a third straight win in 2019 by the Raptors.
Related Story
NBA Finals Ratings Hit 2019 High With Warriors' Game 5 Comeback; Down From 2017
At times, it seemed like the series was more about the struggles of Golden State, even as Toronto built a series lead of 3-1 (eventually 3-2) that made it almost inevitable they would win the title. Injuries to Warriors players DeMarcus Cousins, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson (who re-injured himself tonight), and most tragically, Kevin Durant, dominated the headlines, with Durant coming back from a calf injury, only to go down with a ruptured Achilles tendon after an impressive quarter of play.
The only time a team with a 3-1 lead did not win the Finals was 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied past the Warriors. The Raptors were not about to make that mistake.
For the Raptors, the victory is a final vindication for a team that never seemed like it could get over the last hurdle to glory. Despite six straight years in the playoffs, the North always fell short, blocked by the dominance of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern conference.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.