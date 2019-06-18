Toronto Film Festival Promotes Geoff Macnaughton To Director Of Industry

The Toronto Film Festival has promoted Geoff Macnaughton to director of industry.

Macnaughton will oversee the organization’s industry programming and talent development initiatives, as well as industry-related sales and services. He will continue to act as lead programmer of Primetime, the festival’s strand highlighting international drama series.

Macnaughton has been with the organization for 12 years, as a senior manager on the industry and festival programming teams. He will begin in his new post immediately and report to the festival’s artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey.

Bailey said, “Geoff worked his way up on TIFF’s Industry team, winning the trust of buyers, sellers and creators as he helped grow our reach and impact every year. He brings a wealth of experience to his new position as director of industry, and recently adding festival programming to his portfolio has expanded his expertise and network. We’re looking forward to delivering the very best in Industry services, sales and programming under Geoff’s new leadership.”

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to help shape what TIFF offers to the local and international industry,” added Macnaughton. “The film and television landscape is constantly changing, and it’s important for us to be mindful of these developments in order to provide meaningful business, talent development, and networking opportunities for all.”