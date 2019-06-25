Topic Names Former Viceland Exec Gena Konstantinakos VP Of Development And Video Programming

Gena Konstantinakos has been named vice president of development and video programming for Topic, the storytelling platform announced today.

“Gena’s strong creative vision, sharp focus, and track record for developing and producing smart, entertaining projects is impressive,” said Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic. “She will be a great asset to our team as we continue to expand our original programming.”

Added Konstantinakos: “Topic is focused on meaningful stories that entertain and move people, and as part of First Look Media there’s a natural emphasis on stories of consequence. It’s a very exciting place to be, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to help shape their upcoming slate of film, TV and premium video.”

She will be tasked with crafting and implementing an end-to-end video strategy, developing and leading projects across multiple formats including scripted and non-scripted episodic, shorts and films, through development, creation and release as Topic ramps up their premium content offering.

Konstantinakos joins Topic from Vice Media’s Viceland, where she was executive producer of development and current series. She also previously produced for ABC, MTV, PBS, A&E, BET, MSBNC, Fusion, and independent film.