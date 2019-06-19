‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Planning To Touch Down At San Diego Comic-Con

EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing buzz that Paramount and Skydance Media will be flying Top Gun: Maverick down to San Diego Comic-Con for some kind of presence.

Non-studio sources tell us that cast from the pic are already booking hotels and tickets. Tom Cruise hasn’t been confirmed exactly yet, but it wouldn’t be a shocker if he showed up. He’s very good about event-izing his pics and made a big appearance at Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout CinemaCon session last year. Top Gun: Maverick shot in San Diego last summer, so it’s a pretty special place for all those involved in the Paramount-Skydance production. Today CineEurope attendees in Barcelona were the first to see two minutes of footage from the film, which opens on June 26, 2020. Note things could always change. We heard very early on that Dwayne Johnson’s Fighting With My Family was going to Sundance with him in tow, however, it wasn’t until the New Year that he was fully committed given his working schedule.

The last time Paramount and Skydance made a splash at Comic-Con was with the 2016 movie Star Trek: Beyond which made its world premiere there with an outdoor screening accompanied by the pic’s talent and a live orchestra playing the score throughout the movie.

In a big way Paramount was one of the first studios to venture down and leverage the fanboy population at SDCC when they were still releasing the Marvel movies, i.e. Iron Man, Thor, etc during the early aughts.

Joseph Kosinski directs Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Christopher McQuarrie, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Producers are Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger with EPs Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, and Mike Stenson.

Recently at the Cannes Film Festival, Paramount popped the fireworks for its world premiere of Rocketman with Elton John and pic’s star Taron Egerton giving a musical performance on the Carlton Beach were John originally shot the video for the 1983 song “I’m Still Standing”.

When reached Paramount and Skydance provided no comment.