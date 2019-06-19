‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Into Paramount’s CineEurope Presentation With Surprise Peek At Footage

European exhibitors this morning were the first audience to get a brief peek at Paramount/Skydance’s highly-anticipated summer 2020 title Top Gun: Maverick. Par showed off about two minutes of footage from the sequel to the 1986 smash hit in which Tom Cruise reprises his eponymous role as the flying ace. The domestic release is set for June 26 next year.

Smoke filled the stage floor at the close of Paramount’s CineEurope presentation this afternoon as Mark Viane, President of International Theatrical Distribution and Mary Daily, Co-President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, came out kitted in full flight gear to offer the brief snapshot. Attendees were blown away by the footage which had been kept tightly under wraps.

The first Top Gun gained iconic status 33 years ago, making north of $356M at the global box office which would equate to about $850M today. Daily said Maverick will continue the themes of the original. Maverick is “a competition film, it’s about family, friendship, sacrifice, courage…” and, Daily added, “romance and adventure.”

Also starring in the new film are Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Manny Jacinto and more.

Joseph Kosinski directs Maverick from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Skydance’s David Ellison are producing.