Tony Awards Ratings Stumble As Stanley Cup Scores For NBC & Boston Bruins

'Hadestown' had a good night at the 73rd Tony Awards but not as good as the NHL & Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final

Hadestown and The Ferryman were the big winners on Broadway’s big night on CBS on Sunday, but when it comes to the ratings, the Boston Bruins and NBC were the real victors.

Hosted by a more muted than expected James Corden, the 73rd annual Tony Awards saw Anaïs Mitchell’s musical snag eight wins including the big ticket of Best Musical and the Sam Mendes-directed and Jez Butterworth-penned drama of an ex-IRA member snared Best Play, Best Direction and two other trophies. And there was that historic win for wheelchair bound Ali Stroker for her Oklahoma! performance.

Yet, lacking the spotlight of a Hamilton and on a night that also saw the season finale of Billions on Showtime and the now, Meryl Streep starring Season 2 opener of Big Little Lies on HBO, the song and dance heavy show took a hit in the ratings.

With a 4.3/8 in metered markets, the 2019 Tony Awards is down just over 10% from the 2018 Tony Awards of June 11 last year. In fact, at least in early numbers, the Tony Awards look to have fallen to a multi-year low.

Even with Bryan Cranston and a revival of Network in the mix, plus a constant flow of barbs against Donald Trump, part of that was surely the absence of a Broadway blockbuster like the lightening in a bottle of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s multi-genre musical about America’s first Secretary of the Treasury.

The other reason might have a more slightly icy foundation.

It could have all been over for the 2019 Stanley Cup with the hometown St. Louis Blues poised to win their first championship trophy in franchise history, but then the Boston Bruins decided otherwise. Game 6 of the NHL’s big series saw Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and the boys from Beantown slap down the Blues 5-1 last night on NBC.

Slamming a night winning 4.8/9 into the ratings net, that win by the Original 6er forces a defining Game 7 on June 12 back in Boston. That’s the first Stanley Cup Game 7 since 2011 when the Bruins fought off the Vancouver Canucks to claim their first championship trophy in an agonizing 39-years.

There’s no 2018 comparison, Game 6 to Game 6 last night’s rink drama was dead even with the deciding match-up of the 2017 Stanley Cup when the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators four games to two. The hockey game faced the Tony Awards then too – and beat them then too.

We’ll update with more Tony Awards and Stanley Cup ratings as they come in, as well as the rest of what was on primetime later