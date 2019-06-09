Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Conners’ Star Sara Gilbert On Learning To Value Her Voice & Bringing New Vulnerability To Adult Darlene

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Paradigm Chief Sam Gores: No Sale To UTA

Read the full story

Deadline’s Tony Awards Live Blog

By Greg Evans, Dade Hayes

Tony Awards
CBS

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York, airing on CBS (delayed on the West Coast, 8 p.m. PT). James Corden is the host, with presenters set to include Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Samuel L. Jackson, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, just for starters. Expect performances from this year’s musicals – and, from what we hear, an appearance by a barrage of Chers.

We’ll be liveblogging the action here and updating the winners as they are announced. Please join Deadline’s Broadway critic Greg Evans and, from Radio City, Deadline’s New York Business Editor Dade Hayes for the conversation – post your comments below.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad