Deadline’s Tony Awards Live Blog

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York, airing on CBS (delayed on the West Coast, 8 p.m. PT). James Corden is the host, with presenters set to include Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Samuel L. Jackson, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, just for starters. Expect performances from this year’s musicals – and, from what we hear, an appearance by a barrage of Chers.

We’ll be liveblogging the action here and updating the winners as they are announced. Please join Deadline’s Broadway critic Greg Evans and, from Radio City, Deadline’s New York Business Editor Dade Hayes for the conversation – post your comments below.