How To Watch The Tony Awards Online & On TV

The 2019 Tony Awards will air Sunday, June 9 on CBS live from Radio City Music Hall in New York, with Tony winner James Corden handling host duties. The three-hour show will air live on the East Coast and be delayed to 8 PM PT on the West Coast.

CBS will also stream the show live in select markets on its CBS All Access subscription service (a free one-week trial is available). The network is also available on SVOD services including Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue; all require a subscription.

Ahead of the 73rd annual awards, the official Live from the Red Carpet show will be hosted by Montego Glover and Denny Directo beginning at 5 PM ET on CBS’ Twitter feed and at Entertainment Tonight‘s ET LIVE site and social channels. Playbill.com is also hosting red carpet show on Facebook Live with Ruthie Fierberg and Felicia Fitzpatrick co-hosting.

CBS Television Stations meanwhile, is airing Broadway.com Presents “At The Tonys With Imogen Lloyd Webber.” The annual special is set to air Sunday at 8:30 AM ET on WCBS-TV in New York City and 4:30 PM PT on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles, and around the throughout the weekend.

This year’s Tony Awards, which has been broadcast on CBS since 1978, will feature performances from nominees including Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Choir Boy, Hadestown, Kiss Me, Kate, Oklahoma!, The Prom and Tootsie. The show will also feature a special performance by Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

Hadestown leads all nominees heading into tonight with 14, with the more traditional jukebox musical Ain’t Too Proud coming in at second with 12. Tootsie has 11 nominations; The Ferryman nine and Beetlejuice 8.

Stay with Deadline for complete coverage of the Tonys on Sunday.