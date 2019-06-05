Another Round Of Tony Award Presenters Announced: Jake Gyllenhaal, Shirley Jones Join Roster

Jake Gyllenhaal, Shirley Jones, Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti and Judith Light are among the latest round of confirmed presenters for this Sunday’s Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden on CBS.

Also joining previously announced presenters Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Samuel L. Jackson and Laura Linney, among others, will be Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Christopher Jackson, Jane Krakowski, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Sienna Miller, Catherine O’Hara, Kelli O’Hara (Tony Nominee, Kiss Me, Kate), Anthony Ramos, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley and BeBe Winans.

The American Theatre Wing’s 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Corden, will air on CBS Sunday, June 9, 8-11 pm ET/delayed PT) live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein will co-host the pre-telecast Creative Arts Awards. Hosting red carpet coverage will be Hamilton‘s Montego Glover and ET Live’s Denny Directo, beginning at 5 pm ET on Twitter at @CBS and on ET Live at ETonline.com/live.