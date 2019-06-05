Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

How Steven Levenson & Joel Fields Brought All That Jazz To ‘Fosse/Verdon’ – Crew Call Podcast

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Another Round Of Tony Award Presenters Announced: Jake Gyllenhaal, Shirley Jones Join Roster

Tony Awards
2019 Tony Award medallion Tony Awards

Jake Gyllenhaal, Shirley Jones, Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti and Judith Light are among the latest round of confirmed presenters for this Sunday’s Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden on CBS.

Also joining previously announced presenters Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Samuel L. Jackson and Laura Linney, among others, will be Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Christopher Jackson, Jane Krakowski, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Sienna Miller, Catherine O’Hara, Kelli O’Hara (Tony Nominee, Kiss Me, Kate), Anthony Ramos, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley and BeBe Winans.

The American Theatre Wing’s 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Corden, will air on CBS Sunday, June 9, 8-11 pm ET/delayed PT) live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein will co-host the pre-telecast Creative Arts Awards. Hosting red carpet coverage will be Hamilton‘s Montego Glover and ET Live’s Denny Directo, beginning at 5 pm ET on Twitter at @CBS and on ET Live at ETonline.com/live.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad