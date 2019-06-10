‘Tommy’: Tom Szentgyorgyi Set As Showrunner of New CBS Drama Series Starring Edie Falco

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Szentgyorgyi (The Mentalist) has joined newly picked up CBS drama series Tommy, starring Edie Falco, as executive producer and showrunner.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Courtesy of Tom Szentgiorgyi

The series, from CBS TV Studios and Amblin TV, is created/executive produced by Homicide: Life On the Streets creator Paul Attanasio. He is known as a prolific creator who develops and writes projects, guiding them to series, but is not interested in day-to-day showrunning. He similarly co-created with Phil McGraw the successful CBS drama series Bull, which has been run by others, currently Glenn Gordon Caron. Attanasio remains an executive producer on both Bull and Tommy.

Tommy, set to debut in midseason, stars Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police of Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national-security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

CBS

The series’ regular cast also includes Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip and Joseph Lyle Taylor. Kate Dennis directed the pilot from a script by Attanasio.

Attanasio and Szentgyorgyi executive produces with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV.

Szentgyorgyi is coming off a stint as an executive producer on another Amblin TV series, NBC genre drama Reverie.

He also has a history at CBS where he spent six season on the popular drama procedural The Mentalist, rising to executive producer and co-showrunner.

A playwright, Szentgyorgyi got his start in series television on Aaron Sorkin’s Sports Night, and his second job in the business was working for Attanasio on Attanasio’s medical drama Gideon’s Crossing. He is repped by Jackoway Austen.

2019-20 CBS New Series