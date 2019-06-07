‘Tommy’: New CBS Drama Recasts Series Regular Role

EXCLUSIVE: Newly picked up CBS drama series Tommy, starring Edie Falco, is making a casting change, with David Fierro, who co-starred in the pilot, departing. The role will be recast.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The series, from the Bull team of co-creator Paul Attanasio and producer Amblin TV. stars Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national-security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

CBS

The character played by Fierro in the pilot, which will be recast, is Buddy, the brilliant, manipulative mayor of Los Angeles, who becomes a rival for power with the city’s first female police chief.

The series-regular cast also includes Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, and Joseph Lyle Taylor.

Attanasio executive produces with fellow Bull exec producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV.

The casting change on the project is not surprising. CBS brass reportedly loved Falco in the role but had been looking to make some tweaks to the show, which is slated to debut next midseason.