Tom Holland Angers Marvel Fans With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler

Oops. Tom Holland did it again.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star, who’s known for letting spoilers slip, has now revealed a major death in Avengers: Endgame.

During an appearance Friday night on The Graham Norton Show, Holland let it slip that a beloved character dies at the end of Endgame.

“The film is a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame, so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark,” Holland said while discussing the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, which opens next month. “Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then you’re living under a rock, to be honest.”

Well, Avengers: Endgame did open in April, so most devoted fans already knew Robert Downey Jr.’s character didn’t make it. Still, not everyone has seen it, and some viewers took to Twitter to vent about Holland’s over-sharing.

“Thanks for giving a spoiler away on the Graham Norton Show. Yes ok, so we’ve not seen Endgame yet but we were still looking forward to watching it 💔#RUINED,” one person tweeted.

Another fan said: “Oh, cheers, Tom Holland! I haven’t seen Avengers Endgame yet. Thanks for the massive spoiler.”

Someone else complained: “I’ve actual avoided avengers spoilers for months and I’ve watched graham norton for 5 mins n Tom Holland’s ruined it.”

This isn’t the first time Holland has revealed sensitive Marvel intel. He accidentally revealed Spider-Man: Far From Home’s title on social media, and he walked into an Avengers: Infinity War showing and shouted, “I’m alive!” spoiling the ending for people in the theater.