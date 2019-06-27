Tom Hiddleston To Make Broadway Debut In ‘Betrayal’; Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton Will Co-Star In Pinter Revival

Tom Hiddleston will make his Broadway debut this summer in a revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal. Co-starring, also in their Broadway debuts, will be Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw).

Directed and produced by Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal will begin performances Aug. 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater, with an official opening set for Sept. 5. The engagement is limited to 17 weeks.

The production is a partnership between The Jamie Lloyd Company and the Ambassador Theatre Group. The Broadway staging follows an earlier extended run in London’s West End.

Joining the three stars in the Broadway production will be Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

“Watching this remarkable cast bring new life to Harold Pinter’s greatest work has been one of the most gratifying and exciting experiences of my life in the theater,” said Jamie Lloyd in a statement. “I am thrilled that American audiences will have the chance to witness their stunning performances.”

The creative team for Betrayal includes scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Betrayal is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Hiddleston, most widely known for playing Loki in The Avengers films, has an extensive theater background, with London credits including the title roles in Hamlet, Coriolanus, Othello and The Children’s Monologues, among many others.

In addition to Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw, Ashton has appeared in the six-part BBC/Netflix co-production Wanderlust, and Nocturnal Animals. Cox’s credits include the Netflix/Marvel series Daredevil, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and, in 2016, the Off Broadway production of Nick Payne’s play Incognito.