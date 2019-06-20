‘Today Show’ Anniversary Montage: Where In The World Is Matt Lauer?

NBC’s Today Show celebrated 25 years of transparency – of the window variety – with a happy video tribute to its trademark see-through studio this morning. (See the video below.) And no doubt about it: Rockefeller Center’s Studio 1A has been home to, as Today‘s website puts it, “a quarter century of cheering crowds, legendary summer concert performances, wedding proposals, Halloween fun, celebrity chefs, heartwarming moments and everything else under the sun (and occasionally rain or snow)…”

But where in the world is Matt Lauer?

The show’s one-time (and long-time) superstar anchor was fired by NBC in 2017 amidst allegations of sexual harassment, bullying and tales of a button that let Lauer lock his office door without leaving his desk. His departure put an end to lots of things, among them the lighthearted annual “Where In The World” feature that sent Lauer packing for parts unknown.

The anniversary montage – Today moved into the street-level Rockefeller studio in 1994, the same year Lauer became full-time news anchor – was chock full of personnel past and present. Emphasis, naturally enough, on the present. Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Lester Holt, Jenna Bush and Carson Daly were, justifiably, given the most face time, but Today folk from earlier days – Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, film critic Gene Shalit, Tom Brokaw, Barbara Walters, among others – made appearances.

The celebratory mood of the video pretty much precluded the inclusion of anyone who left the airy studio under less than happy conditions (if you catch Ann Curry or Tamron Hall in even a split second of the clips, leave a comment below letting us know where), but the disappearing of Lauer just makes the decision to go with the happy-birthday-dear-studio concept rather odd. 1A is a large space, but not large enough for that elephant.

Watch the video below.