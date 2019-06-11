Tina Gordon To Direct Universal Musical Comedy ‘Praise This’

Director Tina Gordon is warming up her vocal cords to helm Universal Pictures’ musical comedy Praise This, a music-competition feature set in the world of youth choirs. The film is slated for release on September 25, 2020.

Gordon will rewrite the script for Praise This, which is based on an original idea by Tim Story’s The Story Company. An earlier draft of the script was written by Camilla Blackett (ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat) as well as Jana Savage, Brandon Broussard and Hudson Obayuwana, the writing team collectively known as Murder Ink (Netflix’s #RealityHigh).

The musical comedy will be produced by Will Packer and James Lopez under Packer’s eponymous production company, Will Packer Productions, and Story and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett under The Story Company.

“It is a pleasure to be teaming up with Tina once again,” said Lopez. “She is a great leader and will bring tremendous energy to this project. Tim, Sharla, Will and I look forward to the collaboration.”

Senior EVP Production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

Known for Drumline and ATL, Gordon recently worked with Universal to direct and rewrite the script for Little, a comedy starring Issa Rae, Regina Hall and Marsai Martin. She also adapted and co-wrote Paramount Players’ What Men Want and, on the TV side, served as a consulting producer for NBC’s Good Girls.

Gordon is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.