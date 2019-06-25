Time’s Up Co-Founder On #MeToo Backlash, Talks How Hollywood Could Address Reproductive Rights – CAA Amplify

During CAA Amplify on Tuesday morning, President and CEO of National Women’s Law Center and Co-Founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund Fatima Goss Graves unpacked a lot when it came to the journey of the organization, how it goes beyond Hollywood and where they are now. Specifically, she talked about the backlash the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement has been facing and what Hollywood can do to address and stand up for reproductive rights.

When the #MeToo movement went viral and Time’s Up was launched, there was a backlash where people asked “Has this gone too far?” Graves tells moderator Monica Ramirez (the Latinx women who sparked the #MeToo movement) that the “backlash started before they even got started.”

In order to combat that backlash, Graves said that we need to tell more stories. “We have just started to scratch the surface,” she said when it comes to the treatment of women in the workplace.

She said that there needs to be more stories to call out the Harvey Weinsteins of the world from every single circumstance. “This is an issue that happens in and out of work — we need more stories to show the range of conduct,” she added.

She said that more stories bring about more imagination of the consequences. She also points out that “addressing the can create pathways for more men to be part of the conversation.”

When the topic of reproductive rights and the abortion bans across the country came up, she urged that Hollywood can take a stance. She said that TV and film are “way behind on the issue.”

“1 in 3 women have had an abortion and it’s an issue that is shame and it is stigmatized,” she said. “One thing this room can do is tell stories through their own platforms.”