Tiffany Haddish, John Legend Among Guest Stars For IFC Variety Show ‘Sherman’s Showcase’; First-Look Trailer

The first-look trailer from IFC’s new variety sketch series Sherman’s Showcase has been released. If you don’t watch it, you’re racist. At least, according to the trailer.

The network’s new comedy, a take-off combining elements of Soul Train, Solid Gold and Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-in, was created by and stars Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Rise) and Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW, Snatched). It is executive produced by John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. and RadicalMedia. The series premieres Wed. July 31 at 10 PM ET/PT on IFC.

Guest-starring in the series’ first season are Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, Common, Morris Day, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Quincy Jones, Mike Judge, Kenny and Keith Lucas, John Legend, Nigel Lythgoe, Curt Menefee, Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, Ne-Yo, Ray Parker, Jr., Mario Van Peebles, Damon Wayans, Jr., Marlon Wayans and Bresha Webb.

Each episode of Sherman’s Showcase is hosted by Sherman McDaniels (Salahuddin), as he takes viewers through time via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show.

Whether it’s a questionably-attired funk super group in the 1970s, an up-and-coming MC in the 1980s, or an R&B diva from the 1990s, Sherman’s Showcase has music, comedy, game show segments, political roundtables, commercial parodies, breakout hits destined to climb the charts, a dancing robot and a legendary host who’s been there from the beginning.

Known for their popular “Slow Jam the News,” “The History of Rap” and “Milky J” segments with Jimmy Fallon, Salahuddin and Riddle are writing partners who met at Harvard and have worked together on numerous projects, including the Chicago-based series South Side for Comedy Central, in which both Salahuddin and Riddle appear and serve as creators and executive producers.

Riddle and Salahuddin serve as executive producers on Sherman’s Showcase along with John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius through their Get Lifted Film Co. (Underground, Jesus Christ Superstar) and Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia (Stan Against Evil, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes).

The world premiere screening of Sherman’s Showcase will take place at the ATX Television Festival at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin this Sunday, June 9.