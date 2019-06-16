Tiffany Haddish Cancels Atlanta Show Over Georgia Abortion Policy

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is the latest celebrity to take a stand against Georgia’s new restrictive abortion policy which known as the “heartbeat” bill. Haddish canceled an upcoming stand-up show a the Fox Theatre in Atlanta in response to the law. The Fox Theatre said that they will be offering refunds.

According to CNN, Haddish released a statement released to ticketholders saying: “After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta. I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”

Under the new law signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, which is expected to go into effect on Jan. 1, women would be banned from getting an abortion if fetal cardiac activity is detected — which happens within six weeks of a pregnancy. The bill says a women can receive an abortion if the pregnancy is “medically futile.” Other exceptions to the law include women whose lives are at risk as well as cases where a police report related to rape or incest in involved. Governors in Ohio, Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi have also signed similar versions of this bill earlier this year.

Related Story Presidential Candidate Eric Swalwell Says CNN Should Consider Leaving Georgia Over Abortion Ban

In addition to Haddish, WarnerMedia, Netflix and Walt Disney, who all have productions in Georgia, have come forward saying that they will reconsider filming in Georgia because of the new policy. J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele have been filming Lovecraft Country in Georgia, but have announced that they will donate profits to fight the heartbeat law.

Haddish recently attended an Abortion Access Front fundraiser alongside Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Peretti, Kulap Vilaysack, Natasha Leggero, Chelsea Handler and others which supported SisterSong: Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, ARC-Southeast reproductive justice organization and the Black-led Feminist Women’s Health Center.