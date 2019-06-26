Click to Skip Ad
‘American Beauty’ Actress Thora Birch Inks With Buchwald

Mandatory Credit: Photo by imageSPACE for/Shutterstock (10256764bh) Thora Birch Jemal Trulove'Last Black Man in San Francisco' film premiere, San Francisco, USA - 29 May 2019
Shutterstock

Thora Birch, known for films such as Hocus Pocus, Now and Then, Ghost World, and the Oscar award-winning pic American Beauty, has joined Buchwald for agency representation. The Golden Globe-nominated actress can currently be seen in the Sundance award-winning A24 film, The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

She also stars in the indie film, Kindred Spirits, which just had its world premiere at the Chicago Cinepocalypse festival, and appears in the upcoming Phillip Noyce-directed drama Above Suspicion, opposite Emilia Clarke and Jack Huston.

Birch will continue to be repped by Luber Roklin and Rosenfeld, Meyer, and Susman.

