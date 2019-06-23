Thomas Schlamme Re-Elected DGA President

Thomas Schlamme was re-elected president of the Directors Guild of America by acclamation today by the delegates to the guild’s biennial convention. The Emmy-winning West Wing director was first elected in 2017.

“It is my honor to once again accept the position of President of the Directors Guild of America,” he said. “It’s a privilege I don’t take lightly. We’re in a time of immense change, and the next few years will be critical for the DGA and for our industry. I am focused and ready to lead us through our next negotiations, and to ensure that the creative and economic rights of directors and their teams are protected for years to come. And I am fortunate that serving alongside me is a dedicated, experienced team of fellow officers elected to represent our members.”

Related Story Guild Presidents Panel Canceled At ATX Television Festival

“It is my privilege and pleasure to nominate such a highly qualified candidate for president,” added director and DGA negotiating committee co-chair Jon Avnet, who placed Schlamme’s name in nomination. “Time and time again, he’s put in the hard work of serving the DGA while maintaining his demanding day job as a director. He is a leader who not only honors our past, but fights for our membership now and into the future.”

Schlamme is currently shooting the upcoming HBO limited series The Plot Against America. His latest project, Snowfall, first premiered on FX in 2017. He’s won three DGA Awards, having been nominated eight times, and has won nine Emmy Awards.

Other officers elected include Mary Rae Thewlis, national vice president, and Betty Thomas, secretary-treasurer. Michael Apted chose not to run for re-election. Schlamme praised his long service to the guild.

“Michael’s history of guild service is immeasurable. Suffice it to say, the 21st century of this guild is because of Michael Apted, and because of his work. We all stand on his shoulders,” he said.

Also elected were first vice-president Lesli Linka Glatter; second vice-president Ron Howard; third vice-president Jon Favreau; fourth vice-president Laura Belsey; fifth vice-president Bethany Rooney; sixth vice-president Lily Olszewski; and assistant secretary-treasurer Scott Berger.

Steven Spielberg was re-elected to the national board, along with the following:

Board Members

Jon Avnet

Karen Gaviola

Julie Gelfand

Todd Holland

Nicole Kassell

Kathleen McGill

Don Mischer

Christopher Nolan

Liz Ryan

Oz Scott

Alternate Board Members

Mary Lou Belli

Maria Burton

Hanelle Culpepper

Ava DuVernay

Zetna Fuentes

Nora Gerard

Maggie Greenwald

Anthony Hemingway

Joanna Kerns

Michelle MacLaren

Michael Mann

Martha Mitchell

Jonathan Mostow

Kimberly Peirce

Matthew Penn

David O. Russell

Millicent Shelton

Associate Board Members

Valdez Flagg

Courtney Franklin

Louis Guerra

Jennie O’Keefe Armas

Joyce Thomas

Second Alternate Board Members

Lee Blaine

Mimi (Marian) Deaton

Dennis Mazzocco

Shawn Pipkin-West

Jennifer Truelove

Thomas Whelan