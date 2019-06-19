Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Donald Trump Re-Election Campaign Announcement Live Blog

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘This Is Us’ Adds Jennifer Morrison In Recurring Role

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10074197aj) Jennifer Morrison, a cast member in "The Report," poses at the premiere of the film during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "The Report" Premiere, Park City, USA - 26 Jan 2019 Shutterstock

This Is Us has enlisted Once Upon a Time alum Jennifer Morrison for a recurring guest role on Season 4, Deadline has confirmed.

For now, details about her character on the NBC hit are being closely guarded.

As we reported last month, NBC gave This Is Us a mega-renewal, ordering three more seasons. In its most recent Season 3, the popular drama averaged a 3.79 rating in adults 18-49 and 13.8 million total viewers (Live+7). Season 4 of the series is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 24.

Morrison appeared on Once Upon a Time for seven seasons. She’ll next be seen in political drama, The Report, directed by Scott Z. Burns. The film is slated for a September 27 release.

The actress, director, and producer remains in demand, with numerous television and film projects in the pipeline.

In April 2016, she launched her own production banner, Apartment 3C Productions.

The company’s award-winning first feature Sun Dogs, which Morrison directed, was written by Anthony Tambakis and stars Michael Angarano, Melissa Benoist, Allison Janney and Ed O’Neill.

Sun Dogs recently won both Grand Jury Prize and Best Picture at the 2018 Mammoth Film Festival. The film was picked up by Netflix.

TV Line first reported news of Morrison’s casting.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad