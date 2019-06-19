A crew member working on the UK production of Warner Bros . Robert Zemeckis-directed The Witches movie was stabbed Wednesday afternoon in a confrontation with a co-worker. Production is taking place at Warner Bros. Studios stages in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.Local police believe that the two men know each other. The injured man was reportedly taken to a hospital and his suspected attacker was arrested. It is not apparent that any of the pic’s cast members, which include stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci witnessed the stabbing.

Stateside Warner Bros. studio spokespeople couldn’t provide comment as it is a local UK police matter. Police across the pond provided the following statement to media:

Police were called at around 12.35pm today (Wednesday, June 19) to reports of an incident at Warner Bros studio production facility in Leavesden.

One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.

It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.”

The Witches is a remake of the 1990 Nicolas Roeg-directed movie, based on the Roald Dahl 1983 children’s book.