The Weather Channel Returns To Verizon Fios After Four-Year Absence

The Weather Channel has returned to Verizon FiOS after a four-year absence, ending one of the most protracted carriage disputes of the decade.

Beginning June 24, the network will be available to customers on channel 611 and this fall via the Fios streaming app. Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios bought the Weather Channel in 2018 and inherited the dispute, which seemed unresolvable for much of its duration. As the TV bundle has frayed, programmers and distributors have had more frequent carriage disputes that often result in blackouts of networks.

The Weather Channel in particular has been squeezed in the pay-TV world as consumers increasingly have looked to digital platforms rather than linear TV. Allen’s deal to acquired Weather for a reported $300 million did not include its mobile app.

“We are happy to bring Fios TV customers another trusted resource for weather information with the addition of The Weather Channel to our Fios lineup,” said Erin McPherson, Verizon’s Head of Content Strategy, Acquisitions and Programming. “Our customers are increasingly impacted by severe weather, and The Weather Channel will be a welcomed addition for our viewers.”