‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain On Democrat Debates: “I Would Like Subtitles”

The View’s Meghan McCain wants future political debates to have subtitles if the candidates are going to be speaking Spanish.

The topic came up during a general discussion on The View of the Wednesday night Democrat debates, as a large field of candidates vied for attention in a venue that allowed few opportunities to make a mark.

Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke used some of their moments to address viewers in Spanish regarding the economy and immigration. McCain wanted to know what they were saying (the video of their discussion starts at approximately the 4:15 mark, with McCain’s comment at the 5:00-minute mark).

“I don’t speak Spanish, and genuinely wanted to hear what they were saying, so I would like subtitles for the future,” said McCain. “I mean this genuinely. I don’t mean this facetiously. I couldn’t understand what they were saying, and apparently it was really important about taxes.”

The other View panelists generally agreed, with Sunny Hostin noting, “I think they understand how important the Latino vote is for them in the primaries.”