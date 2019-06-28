The 76-year-old Biden, perceived as the Democrat presidential nomination front-runner at this early stage of campaigning, was a target several times during the debates. But Swalwell honed in on one particular issue.
“I was six-years-old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic Convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,” Swalwell said. “That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32-years-ago. He’s still right today.”
Biden deflected the comment, noting he’s not ready to pass the torch, but not before a verbal brawl broke out that led to the defining moment of the debate, when Kamala Harris said that the public wasn’t interested in a “food fight.”
McCain said on Friday’s The View that Swalwell was using “ageist crap” to attack Biden.
“Did (Biden) have the greatest night he’s ever had debating? No. Did it change my opinion of him? No,” McCain said. “But I will say, Eric Swalwell with this ageist crap, I hate it. I work with women of all ages. I want experience and people who know how Washington works and who have served and have a life and experience they can bring that to the White House. I thought Pete Buttigieg looked real young last night and real green. And Eric Swalwell, take a seat, you’re an asterisk on the end, Ok?”
