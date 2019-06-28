Joe Biden took some flak from California Representative Eric Swalwell in Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate on his age. That didn’t sit well with The View co-host Meghan McCain.

The 76-year-old Biden, perceived as the Democrat presidential nomination front-runner at this early stage of campaigning, was a target several times during the debates. But Swalwell honed in on one particular issue.

“I was six-years-old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic Convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,” Swalwell said. “That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32-years-ago. He’s still right today.”

Biden deflected the comment, noting he’s not ready to pass the torch, but not before a verbal brawl broke out that led to the defining moment of the debate, when Kamala Harris said that the public wasn’t interested in a “food fight.”