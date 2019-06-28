McCain said on Friday’s The View that Swalwell was using “ageist crap” to attack Biden.

“Did (Biden) have the greatest night he’s ever had debating? No. Did it change my opinion of him? No,” McCain said. “But I will say, Eric Swalwell with this ageist crap, I hate it. I work with women of all ages. I want experience and people who know how Washington works and who have served and have a life and experience they can bring that to the White House. I thought Pete Buttigieg looked real young last night and real green. And Eric Swalwell, take a seat, you’re an asterisk on the end, Ok?”