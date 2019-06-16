‘The Tick’ Creator Confirms Canceled Amazon Series Fails To Find New Home

The Tick creator Ben Edlund delivered a dose of bad news to fans this weekend. Despite shopping the canceled Amazon series, there are no takers.

“After much door-knocking we have found no new home for the Tick series in this current market. #SaveTheTick & #LunaTickArmy I’m sorry we could not reward your glorious support with better news,” Edlund tweeted Friday. “I am so proud of the show, of the cast and crew and writers, and so warmed by the fans.”

Still, Edlund said he’s looking for another way to continue the story.

“We will look for other opportunities to continue this story with this cast, but the current series must I’m afraid come to its end,” he wrote in a second tweet.

He urged fans to stay positive because “The Tick always comes back.”

“Please continue to choose love and hope for good things. And I think we might as well accept it as a law of the universe: when the time is right #TheTick always comes back…” Edlund added in a third tweet.

Amazon canceled the action comedy last month after two seasons.

The series centered on a clueless but very powerful Tick, played by Peter Serefinowicz. Griffin Newman co-starred as the Tick’s often unwilling sidekick, Arthur Everest. The show took place in a world where superheroes are an everyday occurrence but real super villains are thought to be the stuff of legend -until The Terror (played by Jackie Earle Haley) who had been long thought dead – showed up.

Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Yara Martinez, Scott Speiser, Michael Cerveris, John Pirkis and Alan Tudyk also starred. The Tick was co-produced with Sony Pictures Television.