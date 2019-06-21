James Marsden Circling Lead Role Of Stu Redman In ‘The Stand,’ CBS All Access Adaptation Of Stephen King Classic

James Marsden is circling the role of Stu Redman In The Stand, the CBS Studios/CBS All Access limited series adaptation of the classic Stephen King horror novel. Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars) is directing the nine episode arc that he’s scripted with Ben Cavell, based on the post-apocalyptic horror novel by King that vividly outlines the total breakdown of society after the accidental release of a strain of influenza that had been modified for biological warfare and causes an apocalyptic pandemic which kills off the majority of the world’s human population.

Played in the 1994 miniseries adaptation by Gary Sinise, Redman is a former military man who is immune to the virus. He found patient zero in the original quarantine zone but never got sick so the government was precious with him in order to try to find a vaccine from his blood.

Boone is exec producing with Cavell, Jimmy Miller and Roy Lee.

Marsden most recently has been starring in Netflix’s Dead to Me, this after his work in HBO’s Westworld and he has a role in the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog. CAA and Authentic rep him.