‘The Red Line’ Canceled By CBS After One Season

It’s official. The Red Line will not return for a second season, CBS has confirmed.

The Red Line, which had been billed as a limited series, had a sluggish rollout and continued to draw soft ratings throughout its entire eight-episode season.

The series, produced by Greg Berlanti and Ava Duvernay, followed three very different Chicago families as they journeyed toward hope and healing after a tragedy caused them all to consider how race and racial biases affected their lives.

It starred Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Noel Fisher, Howard Charles, Aliyah Royale, Michael Patrick Thornton, Vinny Chhibber and Elizabeth Laidlaw.

The Red Line was produced by Berlanti Productions and Forward Movement in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Greg Berlanti, Ava DuVernay, Sarah Schechter, Caitlin Parrish, Sunil Nayar, Kevin Hooks executive produced. Erica Weiss served as co-executive producer.

