‘The Ranch’ To End On Netflix After Season 4

UPDATED with correct season: Netflix’s The Ranch now has an endgame, with creator and star Ashton Kutcher revealing Tuesday that the multi-camera comedy will return for a fourth and final season of 20 episodes.

Created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, The Ranch was the first comedy series produced by Netflix and the first to introduce 20-episode seasons for multi-camera series split into two half-seasons. It had not been expected to go beyond four seasons.

Kutcher tweeted today that the plan is to stream the first 10 episodes of Season 4 this year and the final 10 in 2020. Netflix confirmed the news.

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

Set in present day on a Colorado ranch outside Denver, the show follows Colt’s (Kutcher) return home after a brief and failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranching business with his father (Sam Elliott) and mother (Debra Winger). Elisha Cuthbert stars as Colt’s fiancé Abby.

Danny Masterson originally co-starred in the series as Kutcher’s brother Rooster, but he was written off the show at the end of Season 3 amid renewed attention on rape allegations made by four women against Masterson in the 2000s.