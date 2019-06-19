‘The Rain’ Renewed For Third & Final Season By Netflix

Netflix has renewed Danish Original drama series The Rain for a third and final season.

The internet network announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.

In The Rain, the world as we know it has ended. Six years after a brutal virus carried by the rain wipes out almost all humans in Scandinavia, two Danish siblings emerge from the safety of their bunker to find all remnants of civilization gone. Soon they join a group of young survivors and together set out on a danger-filled quest through an abandoned Scandinavia, searching for any sign of life.

Set free from their collective past and societal rules, the group has the freedom to be who they want to be. In their struggle for survival, they discover that even in a post-apocalyptic world there’s still love, jealousy, and many of the coming of age dilemmas they thought they’d left behind with the disappearance of the world they once knew.

The series begs the question, who will you be when the rain comes?

The Rain, Netflix’s first Danish original series is created by Jannik Tai Mosholt (Borgen, Rita, Follow the Money), Esben Toft Jacobsen (The Great Bear, Beyond Beyond) and Christian Potalivo (Dicte, The New Tenants, Long Story Short) and stars Alba August (Reliance, Jordskott and Unga Astrid), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (A Royal Affair, The Legacy), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (Tidsrejsen, Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes), Lars Simonsen (The Bridge, Brotherhood), Iben Hjejle (Dicte, High Fidelity), Angela Bundalovic (Dark Horse, Blood Sisters), Sonny Lindberg (The Legacy, Anti), Jessica Dinnage (The Guilty, The Man), Lukas Løkken (One-Two-Three Now!) and Johannes Kuhnke (Force Majeure).