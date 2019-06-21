‘The Purge’: Derek Luke, Max Martini, Paola Nuñez & Joel Allen Set As Series Regulars For Season 2

Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Paola Nuñez (The Son) and Joel Allen (Never Goin’ Back) are set as series regulars for Season 2 of USA Network series The Purge, from Blumhouse Television and UCP.

Based on the movie franchise, the series revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, Season 1 followed several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, they are forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.

Luke will play Marcus Moore, an accomplished professional with a loving wife and a beautiful house whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when an assassin breaks into his house on Purge night.

Martini will portray Ryan Grant. Unassuming yet laser-focused, Ryan spends his entire year precisely preparing for a massive once-a-year Purge heist with his long-time crew.

Nuñez will play Esme Carmona. A top employee at an NFFA surveillance center, Esme has dedicated her life to spotting crimes and digitally tagging lawbreakers.

Allen is Ben. A clean-cut, fraternity member from a middle-class suburban family, Ben’s life changes forever when he goes out on Purge night for the first time.

Film franchise creator James DeMonaco is executive producer of the series with Thomas Kelly, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Sebastien K. Lemercier.

Luke’s recent film credits include Captain America, Sparkle, Baggage Claim and action thriller Self/Less. On television, Luke headlined season 3 of the series Rogue, the remake of TV miniseries Roots, directed by Phillip Noyce, and 13 Reasons Why. Luke is repped by ICM Partners, Greenlight Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Martini starred in season one of the series The Order and the upcoming horror/thriller feature Eli. His other film credits include Bigger, 13 Hours, Pacific Rim and Captain Phillips. Martini is currently directing his second feature film, and his is slated to begin filming his third in November. Martini is repped by ICM Partners.

Nuñez recently wrapped Bad Boys For Life opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. She can currently be seen in the second and final season of The Son on AMC. Nuñez is repped by UTA and Vision Entertainment.

Best known for his scene-stealing turn in the hit Sundance comedy Never Goin’ Back, Allen can also be seen in the upcoming Rollers and What Breaks the Ice. His other credits include Room 104, Minor Setback and Unadulterated. Allen is repped by Authentic, Gersh and Jackoway Austen.