Broadway’s ‘The Prom’ To Take Party On The Road With National Tour

Broadway’s The Prom has a date with the road: The Tony-nominated musical will launch a first national tour in February 2021 in Providence, Rhode Island.

The tour was announced today by producers Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein and Jack Lane. Other dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the tour, producers announced that a worldwide licensing deal has been confirmed with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW).

The Prom opened on Broadway November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre, with direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), book by Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, president and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center, called the show a “real romp” that will deliver “a contemporary, fast-paced, and entertaining musical” to her Providence audience in Winter 2021. Steve Spiegel, TRW Founder, President & CEO, called the musical “a treasure, a true masterpiece of writing by Martin, Beguelin and Sklar.”

The musical features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth & Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Brian Ronan. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

Producer Ryan Murphy recently announced that he will be turning both The Prom and The Boys In The Band into Netflix movies. Viking Books recently announced that author Saundra Mitchell has written a YA novelization.