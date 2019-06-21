‘The Old Guard’: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling & Veronica Ngo Join Netflix & Skydance Media’s Action-Fantasy

Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave), Harry Melling (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs) and Veronica Ngo (Bright) have joined the cast of Netflix’s action-fantasy film The Old Guard, the streamer has confirmed.

Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (Beyond The Lights) directs the film which is now shooting at the UK’s Pinewood Studios. Previously announced cast includes Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli.

Based on the graphic novel series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández, the film tells the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.

The screenplay adaptation comes from Rucka and Prince-Bythewood. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance; Marc Evans; and Charlize Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah. Executive producers are Stan Wlodkowski and Greg Rucka. The UK’s Daily Mail first reported the additional casting.