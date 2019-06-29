‘The Lost Boys’ Picks Up Options On 2 Actors For New Pilot, ‘Glamorous’ Not Going Forward At the CW

EXCLUSIVE: The CW in May opted not to pick up pilot The Lost Boys to series but authorized a retooling, including recastings. As part of that, producing studio Warner Bros. TV has released the entire cast of the pilot with the exception of Medalion Rahimi and Dakota Shapiro whose options have been extended. The duo will co-star in the new, reworked pilot, which will likely film by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, pilot Glamorous starring Ben J. Pierce, which was not picked up in early May with the rest of the CW new series but was left in serious contention for a series order, is now dead.

Launching a series adaptation of the iconic 1987 Warner Bros horror comedy movie The Lost Boys had been high in the priority list for the CW brass. The network first tapped Rob Thomas to conceive and write a Lost Boys series during the 2016-17 development season. While the project didn’t go to pilot, the CW execs remained very high on the title and had been looking to redevelop it. While Thomas has been busy with his Veronica Mars reboot for Hulu, a take by writer Heather Mitchell got the network’s attention and a pilot order this past season. But while I hear the CW brass loved the script, not all elements in the pilot came together in the execution, including casting, thus their decision to re-pilot the project.

In The Lost Boys reboot, after the sudden death of their father, brothers Michael and Sam Emerson move to Santa Carla with their mother, Lucy, who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers soon find themselves being drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead.

Shapiro plays David, portrayed by Kiefer Sutherand in the 1987 film, while Rahimi plays Stella, a version of the Star character played by Jami Gertz.

Mitchell executive produces with Rob Thomas and Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie and Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream. Spondoolie’s Rebecca Franko produces along with Gulfstream’s Juliana Janes.

Glamourous, which hails from Damon Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment, writer Jordon Nardino and CBS TV Studios, was a favorite of the CW brass during pilot season. It was considered a leading contender alongside Batwoman, Katy Keene and Nancy Drew –– which all went to series — and the only original concept in the bunch.

Written by Nardino, Glamorous centers on a gender-nonconforming recent high school graduate (Ben J. Pierce) who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

Pierce delivered a breakout performance in the pilot and is considered a star on the rise. Despite some shortcomings of the pilot, I hear the CW executives were very high on its potential and tried hard to get it picked up series. But with a whopping 14 renewed and 3 new scripted series, getting another pickup proved an uphill battle.

The options on the cast expire this weekend and with that comes the official end of the road for the pilot.