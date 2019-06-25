‘The Lion King’ Roars In First Day Advance Ticket Sales Breaking Disney Live-Action Records For Fandango & Atom

Disney’s The Lion King in its first 24 hours of advance ticket sales has rung up the second best first-day sale of the year for Fandango after Avengers: Endgame, while Atom Tickets declares it’s the company’s best first-day sales for a family movie.

In addition for Fandango, The Lion King is the ticket seller’s best first-day presales for a Disney release outside of the Star Wars or Marvel Cinematic Universe, outstripping 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, the previous record-holder. Tickets went on sale at 6 AM PT yesterday for the the live-action feature adaptation of the 1994 Disney animated feature toon, which opens July 19.

The new list of first-day Disney-live action advance ticket sellers on Fandango (outside Star Wars and MCU) are as follows: The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

For Atom, Lion King tops a list of previous top family pre-sellers that includes Toy Story 4, Aladdin, Pokemon Detective Pikachu and Shazam. Also for Atom, The Lion King sold four times as many tickets as Disney’s Aladdin in the same time period. The Lion King’s first 24 hours of pre-sales for Atom also outpaced that of Marvel’s Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man & the Wasp in the same time period.

Atom started selling tickets online in 2016 while Fandango has been selling tickets since 2000. Fandango sells movie tickets to 40,000 screens globally, while Atom sells tickets to north of 26,000 screens.