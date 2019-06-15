‘The Late Show’ With Stephen Colbert Lives Up To Its Name, Behind On Kellyanne Conway Status

Ah, the dangers of pre-taping topical television. Stephen Colbert experienced that tonight, as his obviously pre-recorded monologue focused on Kellyanne Conway and her alleged violations of the Hatch Act was a beat behind the actual news.

Colbert started off strong. When he said Conway’s name, resounding boos filled the studio. “Her family is here tonight,” Colbert quipped. He then asked, “What is her office? I presumed she’s the secretary of lying to reporters in a driveway.”

He then dove deep into an imaginary confrontation in the courtroom between Conway and the system. But that confrontation will remain imaginary. President Donald Trump was firm on her status, and is under no obligation to take action.