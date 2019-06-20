You’ve seen James Corden’s Crosswalk troupe stop traffic while performing such classics as The Sound of Music, Hair and The Greatest Showman in New York, Los Angeles and London.

Now they’ve taken their act to Paris for a performance of Les Misérables in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe. For those uninitiated, Corden and troupe perform show stoppers in the middle of a busy intersection crosswalk, then scurry to the sidelines when the light turns green.

“I mean, it is clear to me that Paris is my spiritual home,” Corden said in his segment warm-up, donning a beret and scarf to set the mood. “You know, the food, the lifestyle, the ambiance. It all speaks to me. It speaks to my soul. I’ve even started smoking.”



The Late Late Show host was a tad confused on this latest endeavor, noting that Les Misérables translates as “Sad Lesbians.” He also took on the role of Fantine, the French prostitute. “I’m a Method actor. Everybody knows that,” Corden said. “When I take on a role, I have to live the part, breathe the part, become the part. So, when taking on the role of Fantine, a French prostitute, I can tell you right now I made no exception.”

Highlighting the performance was the show, er, traffic-stopping “Can You Hear The People Sing?” You certainly could hear the honks of angry motorists.

Watch the complete segment above.