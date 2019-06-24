‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Sets Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni And Rosanny Zayas As Series Regulars

It’s only appropriate that The L Word: Generation Q adds a new roster of LGBTQIA characters to the mix to join original series stars and executive producers Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey. Arienne Mandi (Baja), Leo Sheng (Adam), Jacqueline Toboni (Easy) and Rosanny Zayas (Orange is the New Black) are set to star in the forthcoming sequel to Showtime’s groundbreaking drama. Executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), original series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo and Steph Green (pilot), the series is set to begin production on eight episodes in Los Angeles this summer.

As a follow up to the original series which ran on the premium cabler from 2004-2009, The L Word: Generation Q continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni) and Sophie Suarez (Zayas) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

Dani is a powerful and calculating PR executive whose ambition is only tested by her conscience. Micah is an earnest, soft-spoken adjunct professor who is forced to confront his fear of vulnerability. Sarah “Finley” is a charming but unfocused assistant who struggles to reconcile her sexual orientation with her religious upbringing. Sophie is a TV producer who guards her heart and is quick to put other people’s needs before her own.

Mandi has appeared on Hawaii Five-0, NCIS and NCIS: LA and was the lead in the indie feature Baja. She will next star in the second season of In the Vault.

Sheng was recently seen in feature film Adam directed by Rhys Ernst. It was an official selection of the 2019 Sundance International Film Festival, as well as OutFest and Stonewall 50 and is slated for theatrical release this summer.

Toboni can be seen in Easy and previously worked with Marja-Lewis Ryan on Liked and appeared in The Bygone. Most recently, she wrapped production as the lead in the indie feature The Stand at Paxton County.

Zayas has been seen in recurring roles on The Code, Elementary, Instinct and Orange is the New Black. On the feature side, she can be seen in Cindy Chupack’s forthcoming indie Otherhood opposite Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett. She also starred in A Midsummer Night’s Dream for the Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park.