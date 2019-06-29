‘The Investigation’ Read-Thru On Mueller Report Tops More Than A Million Livestreams

A livestreamed read-through of Pulitizer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan’s The Investigation: A Search For The Truth In Ten Acts has now been streamed by more than a million people, according to the producers.

The play, which is a reading of excerpts from Robert Mueller’s investigation of potential Russian collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign in the 2016 election, was performed at New York City’s Riverside Church on June 24. Actors and readers included John Lithgow as President Trump, Kevin Kline as Robert Mueller, Joel Grey as Jeff Sessions, Jason Alexander as Chris Christie, and Alfre Woodard as Hope Hicks.

The play is available to stream here.

A clip featuring endorsements from Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Ruffalo, Bob Balaban, and Sigourney Weaver is available on Facebook.

The play was pulled together in 25 days, unlike the 18 months of the actual Mueller investigation, which found no collusion on the part of Trump’s campaign. The play was directed by Scott Ellis and executive produced by Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney, and Timothy Disney. Producers were David Permut, Suzi Dietz, and David Bender