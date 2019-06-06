Olivier Award-Winning London Hit ‘The Inheritance’ Sets Broadway Premiere

Matthew Lopez’s Olivier Award-winning two-part West End production The Inheritance will make its Broadway debut this fall, producers Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions and Hunter Arnold announced today.

The play, a re-envisioning E. M. Forster’s Howards End set in 21st Century New York, will begin previews at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Friday, Sept. 27, with an official opening night on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The producers said casting will be announced in the coming weeks. The West End cast featured Hugo Bolton, Robert Boulter, Andrew Burnap, Hubert Burton, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Syrus Lowe, Michael Marcus, Jack Riddiford, Kyle Soller, Michael Walters and Vanessa Redgrave.

Directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix’s The Crown) and designed by Bob Crowley (Once, The Coast of Utopia) The Inheritance won the 2019 Oliver Award for Best Play. As described in today’s announcement, the two-parter “begins with a gathering of young, gay New Yorkers. Each has a story aching to come out…”

The statement continues: “Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez’s highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster’s masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own – and a place to call home.”

In addition to Crowley (scenic and costume designs), the Inheritance team includes lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Paul Arditti, and music by Paul Englishby.

The play premiered at London’s Young Vic Theatre on March 2, 2018 and transferred to the West End for a limited engagement Sept. 21, 2018 to Jan. 19, 2019. The production won four Olivier Awards, including Best New Play and trophies for Daldry’s direction, Clark’s lighting and a Best Actor award for Kyle Soller.

Playwright Lopez’s other stage credits include The Whipping Man and The Legend of Georgia McBride, among others.