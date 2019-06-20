Harriet Dyer, Star Of NBC’s ‘The InBetween’, Joins Blumhouse-Universal’s ‘The Invisible Man’

EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Dyer, star of NBC procedural drama The InBetween, is boarding Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man for Blumhouse-Universal.

Dyer joins the already announced cast of Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid. The pic will shoot in Dyer’s native country of Australia next month, specifically Sydney.

The InBetween, which is currently airing on NBC, centers around Cassie Bedford (Dyer), who has visions. Sometimes Cassie sees events that have previously occurred or will happen in the future or encounters unsettled spirits. When her father, Det. Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante (Justin Cornwell), need assistance solving a dark and puzzling murder, Cassie reluctantly agrees to use her abilities and helps solve some of the city’s most challenging cases.

Dyer also stars in the second season of the CBS All Access comedy No Activity. Her feature credits include the Australian horror thriller Killing Ground which played Sundance in 2017, Abe Forsythe’s Down Under and the romantic dramedy Ruben Guthrie. She is repped by UTA, managed by Atlas Artists and RGM in Australia and by Jeff Hynick of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Whannell also wrote and produces The Invisible. Jason Blum is producing for his Blumhouse Productions with Kylie du Fresne (Upgrade, Holding the Man) for Goalpost Pictures. The film is a co-production of Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick, for Universal Pictures. The Invisible Man hits theaters on March 13 next year.