‘The Hunt’ Adds Five Recurring To Cast Of Amazon Series Led By Al Pacino

EXCLUSIVE: Julissa Bermudez (BET’s 106 & Park), Becky Ann Baker (Men in Black), Josh Mostel (Big Daddy), Miles G. Jackson (The Last O.G.) and Jonno Davies (Spotless) have been cast in key recurring roles in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video original series The Hunt, a vengeance-driven Nazi hunting series starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton.

Executive produced by Oscar-winning Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele, The Hunt follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

Bermudez will play Maria, a nurse. Baker portrays Juanita Kreps, the Secretary of Commerce. Mostel is Rabbi Stecker of New York City. Jackson plays Danny Rohr, a disgraced journalist. Davies is Tobias, a bodyguard.

Bermudez is a former host of BET’s 106 & Park, appeared on Empire Girls: Julissa and Adrienne and portrayed Carmen in the feature Make It Happen. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment.

Baker received an Emmy nomination for her work in the final season of Girls on HBO. Other TV credits include Big Little Lies, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Gotham, The Good Wife and Nurse Jackie. Baker is repped by BRS/Gage.

A veteran of stage and screen, Mostel is best known for his character work on Billy Madison, Big Daddy, Jesus Christ Superstar, City Slickers 1&2, Rounders and Sophie’s Choice. Mostel recently recurred on Sam Esmail’s Mr. Robot for USA. He’s repped by Headline Talent Agency.

Jackson recently starred in indie rom-com In Reality opposite writer/director Ann Lupo, which just wrapped up its festival tour. He previously recurred on Jordan Peele’s The Last O.G. (TBS) opposite Tracy Morgan and starred in Sasha Louis Vukovic’s sci-fi thriller Flora. Jackson is repped by Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency and Wetzel Entertainment Group.

Davies can next been seen in Gurinder Chadha’s breakout Sundance hit Blinded By the Light, which was acquired by New Line and will be released later this year. Davies previously starred in the Off-Broadway production of A Clockwork Orange in the lead role of Alex DeLarge. He is repped by Gersh, Alan Siegel Entertainment and Inter Talent Rights Group.

