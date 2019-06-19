The Grove Unveils Rooftop Drive-In; ‘Grease’ Kicks Off Summer Slate

Summer lovin’, had me a blast. There will be a double dose of movie nostalgia in Los Angeles this summer as the Grove is set to launch the Level 8 Drive-In, an outdoor theater that will launch with a screening of Grease on June 26.

Paramount/Shutterstock

The facility atop the mall’s parking structure will offer park-and-dine ordering with grand vistas and a chance to see some of the classic cars from the vintage films on offer on the last Wednesday of the month. Running through September, the slate also includes The Great Gatsby on July 31 and its 1932 Duesenberg, Back to the Future and its time-machine DeLorean on August 28 and Iron Man with Tony Stark’s Ford roadster on September 25. The T-Birds’ Greased Lightning will be on display for the Grease screening.

Tickets are free, but space is limited so reservations are required. Moviegoers can get complimentary snacks such as candy, popcorn and soda with their reserved ticket

The theater is inspired by the old Gilmore Drive-in, which operated for nearly 30 years at the Third and Fairfax site through 1979. The Grove said people without their cars can use the drive-in via its Uber Lounge, where they’ll be parked on couches.

8-track players optional.