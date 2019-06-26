‘The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance’: Lena Headley, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, More Join Voice Cast For Netflix Series

Lena Headley (Game of Thrones), Benedict Wong (Avengers: Endgame), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Sigourney Weaver, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) and Dave Goelz (The Dark Crystal) have joined the voice cast for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a prequel series to the Jim Henson Company’s groundbreaking 1982 feature.

Feature helmer Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk) executive produces and directs the series, set many years before the events of the movie. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel also lead the voice cast, as Rian, Brea and Deet, three Gelfling heroes.

Other Gelfling characters are voiced by Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong and Alicia Vikander.

The Skeksis & Mystics are voiced by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg

Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball. Additional characters will also be voiced by puppeteers from the production, including Alice Dinnean, Louise Gold, Neil Sterenberg and Victor Yerrid as Hup.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is produced by The Jim Henson Company. Leterrier executive produces with Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford. Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews, Javier Grillo-Marxuach and Blanca Lista co-executive produce. Ritamarie Peruggi produces. Tim Wellspring is line producer. Cameron Richardson is associate producer. Vivian Lee is co-producer.