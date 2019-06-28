Click to Skip Ad
‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Zings Round II Of The Democrat Debates

Comedy Central

The second half of the Democrat debates took flight tonight, with a lot of sniping between candidates making it resemble a food fight at times, as Sen. Kamala Harris said at one point.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah continued its zinging of the field, finding much ammunition in the foibles and stumbles of the people who desire to be the leader of the free world.

Noah will return after the debates with Part II of his Votergasm 2020 wrap-up. For now, here’s what The Daily Show has tweeted on what’s gone down so far:

