‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Zings Round II Of The Democrat Debates

The second half of the Democrat debates took flight tonight, with a lot of sniping between candidates making it resemble a food fight at times, as Sen. Kamala Harris said at one point.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah continued its zinging of the field, finding much ammunition in the foibles and stumbles of the people who desire to be the leader of the free world.

Noah will return after the debates with Part II of his Votergasm 2020 wrap-up. For now, here’s what The Daily Show has tweeted on what’s gone down so far:

I'm in Miami at the Democratic Debates to host the newest gameshow craze sweeping America – Name Dem Candidates! TONIGHT on the special LIVE Debate episode of @thedailyshow on @comedycentral ! pic.twitter.com/SBhPPWdvve — Ronny Chieng (@ronnychieng) June 28, 2019

MODERATOR: In one or two words, what would your first act as President be?

BERNIE: Special interests

KAMALA: Immigration

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON: I was reading a wonderful article in GOOP about New Zealand, — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

When a couple arguing on your flight but you got the middle seat #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/B7y9DxNoqP — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 28, 2019

FUN FACT: Michael Bennet is a middle school boy playing an adult in a play. #DemDebate2 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

Wanna feel old? Here's what the cast of Two and a Half Men looks like today #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/gfwhQkb1vm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

"Candidates, by show of hands: How many of you have no idea who the woman on the end is?" #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/plbDAg9qJd — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

FUN FACT: Roy Moore has still not conceded. #DemDebate — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

"Ladies and gentlemen: The early bird special starts too damn late!" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/t2hNcIkWmc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

FUN FACT: John Hickenlooper watched a porn with his mom. Somehow people have forgotten about this. #DemDebate — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019

FUN FACT: Bernie Sanders prepared for Thursday's debate by combing his hair on Monday. #DemDebate — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2019