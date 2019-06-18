‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ To Air Live After 2-Night Dem Debate

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is the latest late-night show to announce it will air live following the two-night Democratic presidential primary debates. As part of the show’s Votegasm 2020 coverage, World War D: Let’s Get Ready To Ramble – Part I & II will air back-to-back nights on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 at 11 PM ET on Comedy Central.

Guests include Perry Bacon Jr., senior writer for FiveThirtyEight on Wednesday, June 26 and Howard Dean, former governor of Vermont, Democratic presidential candidate, and DNC chair on Thursday, June 27.

This marks the ninth time The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has aired live, having previously done so following the 2019 State of the Union Address, the 2018 Midterm Election night, the 2018 State of the Union address, throughout the 2016 Presidential Election on election night, after the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates, and on the final nights of both the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also have scheduled special live post-debate episodes.